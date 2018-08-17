English Dub Actor Awards Announced

An award ceremony is being held for English-speaking anime voice actors, bound to become the subject of ridicule by dub-detractors even as it highlights such fine talent as the industry has to offer.
The award event will be held on the opening night of the Los Angeles Anime Film Festival and will consist of these categories:
– Best Vocal Ensemble in an Anime Movie/Special
– Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special
– Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special
– Best Male Supporting Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special
– Best Female Supporting Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special
The ceremony is being presented with the aid of website “Behind the Voice Actors”; the nominees for each category will be released come September 10th – a red carpet event will also take place the opening night of the festival, which will also be streamed.
The festival will also showcase a number of anime films throughout its 3 day period:
Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions – Take On Me
SHONEN HOLLYWOOD -HOLLY STAGE FOR YOU- Complete Edition
KING OF PRISM -PRIDE the HERO-
KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm
Your Name
The Night is Short, Walk On Girl
Lu Over the Wall
Mind Game
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Princess Kaguya
My Neighbors the Yamadas
Pom Poko
Grave of the Fireflies
Only Yesterday
The Los Angeles Anime Film Festival will begin on September 21st and conclude on the 23rd.
