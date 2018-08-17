English Dub Actor Awards Announced

An award ceremony is being held for English-speaking anime voice actors, bound to become the subject of ridicule by dub-detractors even as it highlights such fine talent as the industry has to offer.

The award event will be held on the opening night of the Los Angeles Anime Film Festival and will consist of these categories:

– Best Vocal Ensemble in an Anime Movie/Special – Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special – Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special – Best Male Supporting Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special – Best Female Supporting Vocal Performance in an Anime Movie/Special

The ceremony is being presented with the aid of website “Behind the Voice Actors”; the nominees for each category will be released come September 10th – a red carpet event will also take place the opening night of the festival, which will also be streamed.

The festival will also showcase a number of anime films throughout its 3 day period:

Love, Chunibyo and Other Delusions – Take On Me

SHONEN HOLLYWOOD -HOLLY STAGE FOR YOU- Complete Edition

KING OF PRISM -PRIDE the HERO-

KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm

Your Name

The Night is Short, Walk On Girl

Lu Over the Wall

Mind Game

Mary and The Witch’s Flower

Princess Kaguya

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Pom Poko

Grave of the Fireflies

Only Yesterday

The Los Angeles Anime Film Festival will begin on September 21st and conclude on the 23rd.