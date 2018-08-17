You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Collared Goddess Quite The Sexy B***h

3 hours ago
10 Comments
by Rift

Dog-lovers that adore the idea of putting a collar on a woman and treating her like man’s best friend rather than his nemesis may find this goddess to be a miracle, as she has willingly put a collar on herself for the satisfaction of complete strangers (and undoubtedly herself as well…).

More goddesses.

Tags

Japan, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

10 Comments