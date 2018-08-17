You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Chinese Escalator Claims Another Victim

3 hours ago
4 Comments
by Rift

The diabolical escalators of China have caused grievous injury as an unlikely victim became caught in one yet again, another prime example of China’s expertise in manufacturing.

Happening at a mall in Guyuan, a 10-year-old girl took one step on an escalator alongside her friend only to immediately have her foot fall through the panel, security footage of the entire ordeal:

Thankfully passersby bothered to offer aid (unlike other incidents that have taken place in China), leading to someone pressing the emergency stop button – firefighters then came to pry the girl free, immediately escorting her to a hospital afterward.

Tags

International, , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

4 Comments