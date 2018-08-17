Chinese Escalator Claims Another Victim

The diabolical escalators of China have caused grievous injury as an unlikely victim became caught in one yet again, another prime example of China’s expertise in manufacturing.

Happening at a mall in Guyuan, a 10-year-old girl took one step on an escalator alongside her friend only to immediately have her foot fall through the panel, security footage of the entire ordeal:

Thankfully passersby bothered to offer aid (unlike other incidents that have taken place in China), leading to someone pressing the emergency stop button – firefighters then came to pry the girl free, immediately escorting her to a hospital afterward.