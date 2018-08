Occasionally nude angel anime Nanatsu no Bitoku has recently acquired an English dub trailer from Sentai Filmworks, certain to draw the usual criticisms and praises though many may question why a service-laden series with no plot would have need of an English dub…

A PV of the English voicing:

Nanatsu no Bitoku can be purchased in its entirety (along with its bonus episodes) from Sentai Filmworks on October 16th.