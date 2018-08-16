Hentai Jiji Virtual YouTuber Emerges

A new virtual YouTuber has sought to appeal to the masses without the use of a pretty anime girl, with “Tanaka no Ossan” being a middle-aged man wearing only a white shirt and shorts, a simple concept that otaku (and perhaps those posing as virtual YouTubers themselves) can likely relate to…

The 55-year-old “virtual” YouTuber’s introduction video, who also boasts quite the lewd sense of humor:

While most will no doubt be tired of the overused idea, deluded otaku sick of real human beings will likely be fueling the popular trend for quite some time…