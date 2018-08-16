Gold Medal Ice Skater Stars In Madoka Magia Record CM

Bound to bewilder with her irrelevance to the franchise, Russian ice skater Alina Zagitova has starred in a CM for Madoka smartphone game Magia Record, wearing a Madoka themed outfit as well so as to ensure a new demographic of oglers.

Having won a gold medal in the 2018 Olympics, the accomplished ice skater can be seen twirling around to “Hikari Furu”, the theme of the 2nd Madoka film:

The CM was created to celebrate the smartphone game’s first anniversary; a making-of segment was included in the video above, demonstrating that Alina Zagitova is not familiar with the series as she describes the universally despised Kyubey as cute.