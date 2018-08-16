Fist of the North Star Game Western Release Way Bloodier

Those who may have forgotten that a new Fist of the North Star game is on the way have been reminded by way of this attention-grabbing trailer, which focuses on the great deal of fighting present in Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise; which is supposedly even bloodier than the Japanese version.

The wondrously gruesome trailer:

The game possesses an alternate story from the Fist of the North Star universe, allowing those unfamiliar with the now ancient and heavily built up franchise to enjoy the title – Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise is available now in Japan for the PS4 and Vita, it will launch in the west for the PS4 on October 2nd.