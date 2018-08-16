Diversityfield V Pre-Orders “Weak”

Pre-orders for the unprecedentedly “historically accurate” Battlefield V are said to be extremely low, perhaps a result of EA’s already departed chief design officer telling people not to buy the game if they don’t like their version of history.

Battlefield V has been the subject of much controversy due to the game featuring blacks, women and cripples fighting in World War II, politically charged historical fallacies for a franchise that had at one point simply attempted to recreate historically themed battles as a team-based FPS.

Battlefield V’s low pre-order sales were found out shortly after the departure of Patrick Soderlund from EA (EA’s chief design officer who was insistent that people should accept the “fact” that blacks and women fought together on all fronts and sides in World War II, or simply not buy the game) – a tweet from a journalist making this claim:

Naturally many are attributing this to the developers (and EA’s) hostile approach to fan criticism over the game’s deviation from previous entries in the franchise, even though it seems that EA and the developers prefer to blame the low pre-orders on the upcoming Call of Duty and Red Dead Redemption.

Cucksumers keen on the latest in agenda-based FPSes can look forward to Battlefield V’s launch on October 19th for PC, the PS4 and Xbox One.