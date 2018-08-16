Atlus To Release Persona 3 Character Perfumes

Atlus has taken the unusual step of teaming up with a perfume company to creat a line of Persona 3-themed fragrances, with all but one playable characters getting their own scent.

Perfume producers Primaniacs are teaming up with Atlus to create a line of Persona 3 fragrances, with nine distinct scents, each representing one of the playable characters, set to go on sale.

The perfumes will be released on 30ml bottles replete with appropriate character art. The nine fragrances will be available for test at Primaniacs’ Ginza store from the 13th of September, although they will not go on full sale until the 26th of October. Despite the rather small size of the bottles, they will come at the eye-watering price of ¥5,850 each.

Primaniacs have given details listing the top, middle, and base notes for each of the fragrances:

Main Character – Aromatic watery note

Top: Lime, Bergamot

Middle: Jasmine, Rose, Lavender, Raspberry, Marine

Last: Musk, Amber, Sandalwood

Yukari Takeba – Fruity floral bouquet

Top: Green Apple, Lychee, Raspberry

Middle: Coriander, Tuberose, Hyacinth, Muguet, Cyclamen

Last: Musk, Amber, White Cedar, Sandalwood

Junpei Iori – Bitter-fresh note

Top: Lemon, Bergamot, Mandarin, Worm Wood

Middle: Geranium, Narcissus, Neroli, Muguet, Cyclamen

Last: Woody, Amber, Sandalwood, Musk

Mitsuru Kirijou – Elegant floral bouquet

Top: Lemon, Bergamot

Middle: Jasmine, Rose, Muguet, Ylang Ylang, Lily, Lilac

Last: Musk, Powderic, Amber, Vanilla

Akihiko Sanada – Casual herbal note

Top: Lime, Mandarin, Buchu, Apple

Middle: Armoise, Peppermint, Geranium, Neroli, Freesia, Rose

Last: Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Musk, Oakmoss, Jasmine, Muguet

Fuuka Yamagishi – Tender floral note

Top: Lemon, Cardamom, Mandarin

Middle: Rose, Geranium, Neroli

Last: Muguet, Sandalwood, Musk, Jasmine

Aigis – Purely floral note

Top: Lemon, Bergamot, Lime

Middle: Jasmine, Muguet, Lily, Raspberry, Rose, Geranium

Last: Musk, Amber, Woody, Peach

Ken Amada – Orange musky note

Top: Bergamot, Orange

Middle: Jasmine, Marine Note, Rose, Hyacinth

Last: Muguet, Amber, Musk, Cedarwood

Shinjiro Aragaki – Woody herbal note

Top: Bergamot, Lime, Mandarin, Lemon, Orange, Galbanum

Middle: Geranium, Peppermint, Neroli, Nutmeg, Lavender

Last: Sandalwood, Musk, Amber, Jasmine, Oakmoss, Vetiver

Curiously, canine persona-user Koromaru will not be getting his own perfume.