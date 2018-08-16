Atlus To Release Persona 3 Character Perfumes

Atlus has taken the unusual step of teaming up with a perfume company to creat a line of Persona 3-themed fragrances, with all but one playable characters getting their own scent.
Perfume producers Primaniacs are teaming up with Atlus to create a line of Persona 3 fragrances, with nine distinct scents, each representing one of the playable characters, set to go on sale.
The perfumes will be released on 30ml bottles replete with appropriate character art. The nine fragrances will be available for test at Primaniacs’ Ginza store from the 13th of September, although they will not go on full sale until the 26th of October. Despite the rather small size of the bottles, they will come at the eye-watering price of ¥5,850 each.
Primaniacs have given details listing the top, middle, and base notes for each of the fragrances:
Main Character – Aromatic watery note
Top: Lime, Bergamot
Middle: Jasmine, Rose, Lavender, Raspberry, Marine
Last: Musk, Amber, Sandalwood
Yukari Takeba – Fruity floral bouquet
Top: Green Apple, Lychee, Raspberry
Middle: Coriander, Tuberose, Hyacinth, Muguet, Cyclamen
Last: Musk, Amber, White Cedar, Sandalwood
Junpei Iori – Bitter-fresh note
Top: Lemon, Bergamot, Mandarin, Worm Wood
Middle: Geranium, Narcissus, Neroli, Muguet, Cyclamen
Last: Woody, Amber, Sandalwood, Musk
Mitsuru Kirijou – Elegant floral bouquet
Top: Lemon, Bergamot
Middle: Jasmine, Rose, Muguet, Ylang Ylang, Lily, Lilac
Last: Musk, Powderic, Amber, Vanilla
Akihiko Sanada – Casual herbal note
Top: Lime, Mandarin, Buchu, Apple
Middle: Armoise, Peppermint, Geranium, Neroli, Freesia, Rose
Last: Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Musk, Oakmoss, Jasmine, Muguet
Fuuka Yamagishi – Tender floral note
Top: Lemon, Cardamom, Mandarin
Middle: Rose, Geranium, Neroli
Last: Muguet, Sandalwood, Musk, Jasmine
Aigis – Purely floral note
Top: Lemon, Bergamot, Lime
Middle: Jasmine, Muguet, Lily, Raspberry, Rose, Geranium
Last: Musk, Amber, Woody, Peach
Ken Amada – Orange musky note
Top: Bergamot, Orange
Middle: Jasmine, Marine Note, Rose, Hyacinth
Last: Muguet, Amber, Musk, Cedarwood
Shinjiro Aragaki – Woody herbal note
Top: Bergamot, Lime, Mandarin, Lemon, Orange, Galbanum
Middle: Geranium, Peppermint, Neroli, Nutmeg, Lavender
Last: Sandalwood, Musk, Amber, Jasmine, Oakmoss, Vetiver
Curiously, canine persona-user Koromaru will not be getting his own perfume.
