Virtual Reality Foot Massage Unleashes Your Worst Nightmare

Virtual reality has continued to aid in the physical manifestation of anime girls as a foot massage service has now been realized, with otaku being able to watch a cute anime girl give them a foot massage as a decidedly un-moe masseuse gives them one in real life.

Tora no Ana announced the “VR Relaxation” service they will be offering by the end of the year, a trial session took place at Akihabara UDX from August 12th to August 14th, allowing customers to don VR goggles and interact with an anime girl as she gives them a foot massage (as they also receive one in reality).

For the session, a collaboration was had with One Room’s 2nd season as one of the girls from the show (Hanasaka Yui) was the anime maiden doing the foot fondling:

The headset view was being displayed on a nearby screen and players were given a series of options to choose between; should they be in any discomfort, customers could press the “pain” button to let them know:

While not finalized, it is presumed that customers can expect to pay about ¥3,000 to ¥3,500 for a 30-minute session, the store also plans to collaborate with different anime so that certain characters can give the massages to attract otaku – surely aiding them in their downward spiral from reality (should the fact that a real male may be giving the actual massage not ruin it).

The 2 original girls who will be giving the massages once the service commences: