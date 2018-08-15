Kantai Collection Leaves Stone Age by Ditching Flash

The seemingly long forgotten Kantai Collection has finally decided to evolve past the stone age by upgrading to HTML 5 from Flash, though some elitists may believe their move to be too late in regards to regaining momentum against the highly popular Azur Lane.

Previously announced via its official Twitter, Kantai Collection has begun its advancement and will conclude on August 17th:

While fans will naturally notice little to no changes in actual gameplay, the shift will no doubt allow developers to work in a better environment – granted fans will surely be angry at the fact that the maintenance is scheduled to last 3 days, preventing them from playing.