Famitsu Wants Western Opinions On Octopath Traveler

Famitsu is seeking the opinions of barbaric westerners yet again, this time in regards to Square Enix’s highly successful “Octopath Traveler”, the questionnaire likely to inquire about its retro designs and turn-based action.

A few of the questions present in the questionnaire:

Who did you choose as your first character? Put the characters’ names in the order you like (1~8) Who do you recommend as battle members, and which secondary job did you choose for him/her? (maximum 4 characters) How do you use your favorite character in the battle? Put main stories in the order you like. (1~8) Do you have any requests for Octopath Traveler?

Those who take part may find their answers posted in a special article of Famitsu’s next issue, which will be published September 6th – those wishing to participate have until August 20th to answer the questionnaire.