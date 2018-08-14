You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Top 10 Anime Fire Wielders

10 hours ago
19 Comments
by Rift

The anime characters capable of spewing or commanding flames have been ranked according to voters, with the pyromancer of a revered series naturally being selected as the top choice, though with an older more nostalgic anime on its heels…

The ranking:

1. Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)

2. Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)

3. Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)

4. Todoroki Shouto (Boku no Hero Academia)

5. Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)

6. Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

7. Stiyl Magnus (To Aru Majutsu no Index)

8. Uchiha Itachi (Naruto)

9. Hanabishi Rekka (Flame of Recca)

10. Sawada Tsunayoshi (Katekyo Hitman Reborn)

Tags

Anime, , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

19 Comments