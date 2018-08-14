Top 10 Anime Fire Wielders

The anime characters capable of spewing or commanding flames have been ranked according to voters, with the pyromancer of a revered series naturally being selected as the top choice, though with an older more nostalgic anime on its heels…
1. Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)
2. Hiei (Yu Yu Hakusho)
3. Shishio (Rurouni Kenshin)
4. Todoroki Shouto (Boku no Hero Academia)
5. Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)
6. Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)
7. Stiyl Magnus (To Aru Majutsu no Index)
8. Uchiha Itachi (Naruto)
9. Hanabishi Rekka (Flame of Recca)
10. Sawada Tsunayoshi (Katekyo Hitman Reborn)
