Sekai Project Fires Staff En Masse

California-based visual novel localiser Sekai Project has raised eyebrows by sacking a large portion of its staff, including the entire marketing department.

Former employee Frances Delgado recently announced on his twitter account that his entire office was sacked and CEO Christopher Ling soon confessed that the company had indeed relieved many of its staff of their duties, the majority being in the marketing department. He further updated the Kickstarter page for the company’s Tokyo Chronos campaign with the following statement:

As some of you may or may not already know, we at Sekai Project had to make the difficult and unfortunate decision to lay off some of our staff at the company. Due to the necessity of restructuring the company to better take on the changes in the market, these lay-offs were an unfortunate consequence. This was not a decision that came easily and we sincerely thank them for their commitment and time with us.

Ling nevertheless claimed that the “restructuring” will not affect Tokyo Chronos itself, asserting that none of the fired staff were involved with “development, localization, or production” of Tokyo Chronos, and that much of the game’s development is being carried out by a separate company.

Sekai Project also claimed on their website that other projects such as Root Double: Before Crime * After Days are on schedule, although there is still no information about the release date for their translation of the second volume of the Gate: Jieitai Kano Chi nite, Kaku Tatakaeri manga.