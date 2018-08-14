Lilipalace A Total Rape Dungeon

A ravishing woman has been sent into dangerous territory by herself to be ravished yet again in eroge “Lilipalace“, the title combining classic dungeon trudging, turn-based combat and monster rape.

Lilipalace revolves around villagers who have been disappearing after discovering some mysterious dungeon that is known to sporadically appear and vanish, tasking female knight Seria with exploring its secrets whilst fending off all the evil minions within.

The English-translated Lilipalace and all its RPG content and perversion can be witnessed now.