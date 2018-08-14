You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Lilipalace A Total Rape Dungeon

8 hours ago
4 Comments
by Rift

A ravishing woman has been sent into dangerous territory by herself to be ravished yet again in eroge “Lilipalace“, the title combining classic dungeon trudging, turn-based combat and monster rape.

Lilipalace revolves around villagers who have been disappearing after discovering some mysterious dungeon that is known to sporadically appear and vanish, tasking female knight Seria with exploring its secrets whilst fending off all the evil minions within.

The English-translated Lilipalace and all its RPG content and perversion can be witnessed now.

Tags

Games, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

4 Comments