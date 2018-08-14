El-Hazard Returns With Crowdfunding Campaign

One of the many forgotten shows that aided in popularizing the now over-abundant isekai genre, El-Hazard may be making its return if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal; that is if it doesn’t screw up horribly and wastes all the backers money or the project creators don’t simply take the money and leave…

After almost 2 decades of nothing regarding the series, Studio AIC seek to bring El-Hazard back with “El-Hazard: The Dual World”, a 5-minute pilot film that will be used to pitch a full anime – some sample illustrations of its characters:

Should the campaign goal of ¥5 million ($45,000) be met, Studio AIC claim they have a committee willing to provide partial funding; with enough support, they hope to build enough money for an anime, which they estimate to cost about ¥200 million ($180,000).

El-Hazard: The Dual World follows the fates of Naoto – a thickheaded student – and Farasha – a girl who fantasizes about becoming student council president – coming together.

Currently the campaign has received no donations whatsoever; fans have 78 days to donate the demanded ¥5 million.