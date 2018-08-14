Comiket 94 Cosplay Exhaustively Abundant

The conclusion of Comiket 94 has not stopped the event from providing joy as yet another bunch of photographs have been distributed online, the cosplayers being so plentiful that some may find it impossible to ogle them all.
10 Comments
-
Are not supposed to put a restriction on the amount that could be exposed?
only meat for fap :V
-
Fapping material is good. The only restrictions we need are: no crossdressing men, a ban on wearing pantsu and mandatory nipple slips.
-
Sankaku please 2 requests
1) enumerate the pictures so that we do not have to count them down to know which picture someone else is referencing
2) moar ass shots pretty please. In fact just do one whole album of nothing but ass shots
Love you, anonymous ass fan.
-
1) Are you blind?
2) Ask to comiket attendees, not to Sankaku.
-
He means numbers on top of each picture rather than picture names themselves. Helps when people refer to picture 45 for example.
-
Oh~
You maybe right.
I was assuming he didn´t note the pictures name.
But is not something extremely necessary.
-
Once again, all these cosplays with short skirts and almost no ass shots. Disappointing.
Leave a Comment