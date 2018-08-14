Comiket 94 Cosplay As Hot As The Unbearable Heat

Anime fanatics present at Comiket 94 may have found it difficult deciding which was hotter: the weather or some of the gorgeous female cosplayers willingly getting near nude, the extreme heat likely being something worth struggling through.
Tags
You may also like
Comiket 80 Day 1 Cosplay Positively Scorching
Comiket 84 Day 1 Cosplay Still In Heat
Comiket 80 Day 1 Cosplay Excessively Hot
Comiket 88 Day 1 Cosplay Embraces The Heat
10 Comments
-
please more oppai, ass, nipple, puss, armpit full HD and zoom.
-
No cleavage pics, somebody complained earlier. No good boobs, was somebody whining too.
How is it with pic then? I Iike big boobs in open cleavage too, but there is many more aspects in female beauty to enjoy, i am very satisfied of photos in all galleries of C94!
-
Pic 85.
-
I see Japan-hating racist trolls have downvoted this post. You will not gain anything by doing that, losers!
-
Yeah okay, I don’t know who downvoted you but getting butthurt over a single downvote like a prissy Redditor and assuming the type of person who downvoted you. Good one, funny af.
-
Using the phrase “Redditor” basically shows that you are new on here and saw that type of writing on Reddit first. It’s just newfags trying to do their own “Aha! You’re not from around here are you?” without knowing the board culture.
-
Yes, those a falsies in the last one.
-
It’s a crossdressing dude, what did you expect?
-
You losers are all hopeless.
-
says the most hopeless one.
Leave a Comment