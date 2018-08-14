Battle Angel Alita Author Thinks Movie’s Eyes Are “Cute”

Much like the live action Death Note Netflix series, the creator of Battle Angel Alita believes that its upcoming live action movie will be promising and entertaining – the notorious “anime” eyes apparently not at all seeming objectionable to him, or at least not as objectionable as the prospect of doing without all the Hollywood licensebux.

Recently interviewed regarding the movie, Battle Angel Alita creator Yukito Kishiro stated that he was initially surprised by the odd decision to engorge Alita’s eyeballs:

“Once I’d seen a few scenes, I forgot all about it. In the scene where they search for the sunken spaceship, and Alita gets wet, I even thought ‘she looks cute!'”

Kishiro also praised the cinematography of the depiction of Iron City and other such designs in the film:

“They were able to depict things I, as a manga writer and illustrator, could not, and with such quality. I thought, ‘thank you! This is the movie I wanted to see 30 years ago! I’m jealous of what can be expressed in movies!'”

A previous trailer, for those who somehow did not spot the landing pads that are Alita’s optical receptors:

Battle Angel Alita can destroy the perception of anime in the eyes of casuals when it makes its debut on December 21st.