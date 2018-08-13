Sword Art Online: Alicization Will Have One Hour Debut

Obsessed Sword Art Online fanboys will likely be completely enamored at the fact that the first episode of Sword Art Online: Alicization will be a 1-hour long special, with earlier premier events set to take place in numerous countries (including the United States).

According to the arc’s official website, Japan, the United States, France, Australia, Germany, Russia and South Korea will all be having premiere events for the first episode; the Japanese premiere will debut at Tokyo’s International Forum Hall C on September 15th, but details for the other countries were not divulged.

The special event will no doubt cause the series to become even more revered than it is now (despite the valid criticisms from skeptics) – Sword Art Online: Alicization will begin airing on TV come October.