The human-on-human drama of perhaps Shingeki no Kyojin‘s most despised arc has continued, with fans praying that it will conclude soon due to previous promises from the creator to deviate from the source material…
Omake:
You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?check Yes, show me everything
The human-on-human drama of perhaps Shingeki no Kyojin‘s most despised arc has continued, with fans praying that it will conclude soon due to previous promises from the creator to deviate from the source material…
Omake:
I’m assuming you’re anime only because in the manga, It was an arc full of backstory.
So, did you make this article to complain and then spam images? What exactly is this article about? Why waste anyone’s time with it?
You click on it, ads get loaded, boom. Purpose fulfilled.
yeah sure this show is one big troll but sank-bot I will not forget how you’ve pushed that SAO nazi camp of an anime. Admitt it. You’re still licking Kiritos boots.
ATACC ON HUMAN!
Love this show 😀
Leave a Comment