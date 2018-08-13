Save In Real Life With Resident Evil 2 Remake Typewriter Keyboard

Anticipation for the very well received Resident Evil 2 remake may have been furthered tenfold with the announcement of this special typewriter themed keyboard, a collectible that westerners have unfortunately been denied (for now).

A collaboration with Qwerkytoys’ Qwerkywriter S mechanical keyboard has led to the creation of this typewriter-themed keyboard that replicates the signature typewriter from the Resident Evil games – the device is charged by way of USB and even has a return bar, scroll knob and built-in tablet stand.

The keyboard can be purchased in a bundle with the game for only ¥75,000 ($680) on January 25th, though buyers can acquire the limited edition instead to also acquire a roll of masking tape held in an ink ribbon container.