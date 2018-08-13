Hyakuren Valkyria = Marchen Madchen Quality

Viewers have been mercilessly scrutinizing Hyakuren no Haou to Seiyaku no Valkyria after discovering its rather poor art and animation, the series seemingly boasting a level of quality comparable to the cancelled Marchen Madchen and making some thankful that the sexy bathing scenes came out decently.

Unfortunately, a great deal of the animation and art failures occurred in the show’s very first episode, the least auspicious place to find it for so many reasons:

Some may be more tolerable of the situation than others given the extremely tight scheduling and absurd overwork that animators tend to face, though in the end, the poor performance will likely end up impacting the BD sales…