Lewd occurrences have once again been ceaseless as the latest broadcast of Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san cannot contain its stripping action, dipping into some slight girl-on-girl service too which will no doubt have watchers begging for more…
Omake:
Omake:
Is this show any good? The pink-haired girl looks hot.
Nonoko best girl
i spend 3 days uncensoring the fansubs manga up to vol. 11, that’s how addicted i am to this series
Generic beta mc …..why Mcs are not like the guy of Sekkaku Cheat wo Moratte Isekai ni Teni shita n dakara, Suki na you ni Ikitemitai.
just checked the manga he’s mention, it’s SHIT compared to yuragi.
1. it’s still only 5 chapters, Yuragi already 122 chapters.
2. visually it’s very rough, not as detailed as Yuragi.
3. the MC is your typical hentai MC, a pervert. while Yuragi is humble and STRONK!
4. the plot is…well… all i can see is sex scenes, not that different as hentai manga.
had no idea what’s that manga you mention, what a mouthful
this MC is top notch, just wait until later episodes
Misaka Mikoto + Boobs = Chisaki Miyazaki
nipples or gtfo
