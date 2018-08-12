The Nekoronomicon Ravages A Cat Maiden

An innocent cat-girl is the next heroine that eroge players can witness being ravaged by way of “The Nekoronomicon“, a side-scrolling action title that boasts some rather stellar art that will hopefully complement its gameplay.

The simplistic title revolves around the main cat-girl heroine chasing after an evildoer who stole the Nekoronomicon, with classic beasts standing in her way and even willing to have their way with her should the opportunity arise.

Fully-voiced eroge “The Nekoronomicon” has a myriad of intensely erotic sex animations and can be played now.