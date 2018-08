Smartphone RPG Valkyrie Anatomia has attempted to stay relevant by forming a collaboration with a more popular classic franchise, with Slayers characters Lina Inverse and Naga making an appearance in the game – and even giving the well-endowed Naga some appropriate jiggle physics.

A PV demonstrating the desirable maidens in action:

Valkyrie Anatomia can be played in Japan via iOS and Android now; the collab event will commence on August 13th.