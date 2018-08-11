Nekopara Volume 2 Slated For Switch & PS4

The success of the first volume’s release on consoles has already guaranteed that Nekopara‘s 2nd volume will be shipping out sometime in the future, consumers seemingly being unable to resist sexy cat-girls (even if the family-friendly version has no nudity or sex).

The news came courtesy of the Nekopara Twitter:

Established fans of the franchise however will likely hope there will be some form of additional content to motivate them buying it a second time – Nekopara volume 2 will be available via PS4 and the Nintendo Switch digitally, though a launch date was not declared.