Fish In Collarbone China Trend The Epitome Of Strange

Attention-seeking women have invented a brand new way to show off how beautiful and skinny they are as they have been uploading videos demonstrating that they can hold fish in their collarbone, a display that likely no one intelligent will care about.

Originally started last year in China, the trend has finally come westward:

It involves stuffing as many poor innocent fish into a collarbone as possible to show off how “skinny” a person is, despite a collarbone having no real relevance to a person’s size or body type.

Similarly, in 2015, another China trend involving coins in the collarbone also became popular, perhaps indicating that someone on social media was desperate for a way to get attention and were too lazy to think up something unique themselves: