Comiket 94 Cosplay A Total Otaku Fantasy

Photographers of Comiket 94 have shown dedication as yet another abundance of pictures have emerged of the event’s elegant cosplay maidens, a vital way for those not in attendance to experience what it would have been like to be there (minus the crowds of otaku sweating under the feeble weight of doujinshi laden rucksacks).
So many sexy and healthy japanese girls into cosplay, do they know everybody is gonna fap to them? Do they like the attention? How can otaku men have a hard time finding girlfriends with all those chicks right there?
Of course they do. Also, excluding cosplayers who do it as a side hobby, cosplayers who aspire to become professional utilize sex appeal on purpose to garner attention.
They do like the attention, but not in a sexual way. It is a visual indication of their influence in the market. As ti why Anime/Manga otakus have a hard time, they are extremely frowned upon in Japan, although the public do not openly voice out their opinions. As to why they don’t voice them is because that is their social norm. As Anime/Manga otakus are generally disliked, obviously cosplayers will not be interested in them.
*Note: I stated Anime/Manga otakus as there are different otakus and not every type are frowned upon.
Delicious gyaru girls in pic 66.
Pic 52. Now kiss.
Last pic, the horrors of reality
Probably not that far off from the actual VA
I don’t know, I just fell in love on that Hanayo Koizumi cosplayer with glasses.
Likewise, that particular one really caught my eye. The exposure, angle, and pose are perfect. The posture looks natural and the wind flowing the hair and skirt gives the air of melancholy.
Normally I despise “Seifuku” cosplay as I think they are low-effort, but this picture really blows me away. Low quality cosplayers and photographers always try to utilize sex appeal to garner attention, but they lack the other aspects to what makes a good modelling shoot.
I will really appreciate if there are any brilliant internet detectives to help me find out the name of the cosplayer.
Girl’s tits in picture 57 want out.
Who pissed in your cereal this morning?
