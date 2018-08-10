Tiny Animal Lingerie Sets Beastly Indeed

Animal lingerie collection “Sugar Pet” has unleashed another salvo of seductive lingerie for women to slip into, whether it be for cosplay or sex with a man they are likely milking (in more ways than one) for money.

Consisting of a total of 12 different outfits, here are pictures of well-endowed women wearing the 4 recently unveiled designs:

Photos of the previous 9 lingerie in the set:

Even those not intending to purchase any of the lingerie may at least be enthused by all the models wearing the highly exposing attire – each lingerie can be purchased now for only ¥3,229 per set.