Naruto Kabuki Play Highlights Certainly Stylish

Notoriety may have begun to amass for the Naruto kabuki stage play as a special highlight video was uploaded, demonstrating scenes from the play as well as its cast – with fans likely adoring this more than a previous stage play that involved numerous trampolines…

The special highlight video:

The strange decision to adapt the series into a kabuki play is clearly an indication of the franchise’s influence; the play is currently being performed now at Shinbashi Enbujo in Tokyo and will continue doing so until August 27th.