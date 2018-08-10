Dead or Alive 6 Director on Controversy: “Don’t Worry!”

A recent interview with Dead or Alive 6 producer/director Yohei Shimbori saw to him being asked about the game’s criticisms and controversies regarding its females being covered up, to which the man reassured fans by vaguely saying “don’t worry” (likely causing them to worry even more as a result).

In the interview, Shimbori briefly discussed that he is aware of the game’s dedicated fans being angry at the removal of revealing outfits and all boob physics (not to mention the sexualization and clothes-loss of the male characters):

“I got a lot of feedback worrying about that. The costumes that we have been showcasing are only a part of the game. But I don’t want everyone to be worried because we’re expecting a lot more costumes coming out. I wasn’t surprised at all [at the feedback]. I actually expected that and I understand it as well. I expect that those worries will be gradually resolved, because we’re just showcasing the stuff that the team can [show] at this point in development. We don’t plan to do something very extreme, and I would like to tell the fans, ‘don’t worry'”.

Seemingly implying that upcoming costumes may expose some skin (but not as much as previous games as indicated by the “we don’t plan to do something very extreme” – unless the “extreme” measure in question is dialing back the sexiness), doubt will likely be the most abundant response from fans considering the director’s clear intent on satisfying a demographic of people who won’t even be purchasing the game.

Suspiciously enough, a group of people who created a petition thinking that a bunch of signatures will cause some form of change realized that their efforts were made even more fruitless due to (for some reason) being blocked by Dead or Alive 6’s social media accounts.

Those somehow still anticipating Dead or Alive 6 can expect its launch in 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.