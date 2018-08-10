2020 Tokyo Olympics To Employ Facial Recognition

It has been announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will be utilizing facial recognition for the sake of expediency, a first for the world renowned event and likely not the last considering the rapid and ever expanding growth of technology.

Recently showcased to journalists, it has been estimated that at least 300,000 individuals enter secure areas that require ID checks, with the facial recognition system seeking to speed up this endeavor – it will be introduced at the event’s 43 venues and other facilities:

According to officials of the committee and those at NEC, the technology will stop attendees from lending each other their ID cards; trial runs demonstrated that the facial recognition was 2.5 times faster than the use of security guards.

The event’s head of security also claimed that they can reduce the amount of security personnel thanks to this technology, a good thing for sure given that the current intense Japan summer has been the cause of numerous deaths…