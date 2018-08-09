Horror aficionados have voted for the video game franchises that have given them the most sleepless nights.
The ranking:
2. Silent Hill
3. Siren
4. Outlast
6. Ao Oni
8. Banshee’s Last Cry
9. Otogirisou
10. Ju-On: The Grudge
Horror aficionados have voted for the video game franchises that have given them the most sleepless nights.
The ranking:
2. Silent Hill
3. Siren
4. Outlast
6. Ao Oni
8. Banshee’s Last Cry
9. Otogirisou
10. Ju-On: The Grudge
if they say so…
Number 7 and 10 abso-fuckin-lutely… I havent played siren but i heard its good.
If Siren’s up there, then it’s legit. I personally don’t find Resident Evil that scary after I beat the first game. True horror is fear of the unknown and unexplainable. Once everything gets explained, it becomes a lot less scary.
Leave a Comment