New Senran Kagura Anime May Get Uncensored Broadcast

Senran Kagura‘s nearly imminent 2nd season has been making fans excited for more reasons than one, as the ever titillating service-packed series may show nipples by way of its AT-X broadcast.

While the sexy shinobi franchise showcased the nipples of its delightful girls years ago with an OVA release, fans are naturally hoping that the lewdness will return with the new anime, the AT-X broadcast being an indicator that nipples may be present – a former PV for the upcoming season:

Further evidence that this might be so is the fact that TNK will be handling the animation, a studio known for equipping 2D maidens with luscious nipples (such as High School DxD) – Senran Kagura Shinobi Master: Tokyo Youma Hen will debut sometime in October.