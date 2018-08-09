New Fate/Stay Night Browser Game Looming

The Fate/stay night franchise will be releasing yet another game in its already extensive series, this time with a new browser game planned that will no doubt follow the path of smartphone game Fate/Grand Order by introducing micro-transactions.

News of the impending title was discovered at event “China Joy 2018”, with a trailer being recorded by one attendee (which has been hit with numerous dislikes):

Not much about the game was divulged but it seems it will possess turn-based battles and many servants from the franchise will be present – the title is slated for release in China in the future, further information will be available at a later time.