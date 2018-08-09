2 Caught in Made in China Exploding Escalator

A father and son barely escaped a horrible tragedy after quickly stepping off of a collapsing escalator in China, the nation’s elevators and escalators continuing to exact a grisly toll.

Occurring at a supermarket in Xuancheng, footage of their dangerous encounter was captured via security cameras:

The two managed to avoid harm and staff were quick to activate the emergency stop button; after investigating, it was discovered that a key had gotten caught in the guide rail and caused the escalator’s rollers to burst – subsequently destroying the entire device.

Authorities stated they are bolstering safety inspections for other machines in the area, though some may question how effective that will be considering the smallest of objects can cause such devastation…