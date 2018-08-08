Strike Witches Pachislots All Action

The Strike Witches franchise is apparently in need of cash once again as yet another pachinko machine has been announced, the game naturally boasting numerous scenes from the anime and looking likely to drain money from anime-loving gambling addicts who don’t seem to learn.

A 4-minute PV:

A more in-depth video:

Some may be disappointed at the lack of service or up-close pantsu shots, elements that are not only expected from fans but also an easy way of accruing attention to the machines…