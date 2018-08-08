Shonen Jump Use Pirate As Face Of Anti-Piracy Campaign

2 hours ago
24 Comments
by Ayanami

Weekly manga anthology Shonen Jump has taken part in an anti-piracy campaign, ironically using a pirate as one of its figureheads.

Shonen Jump has attracted some attention for using noted pirate Monkey D. Luffy in its recent campaign against manga piracy, with some internet users pointing out the irony of using the One Piece protagonist as part of the project.

Their official Twitter account has sent out the following message:

“Let’s stop looking at illegal sites of pirated manga! This is a notice for the ‘STOP! Pirated versions’ campaign that many publishing companies are participating in. It’s connected to empowering and protecting manga authors so that they can continue producing new content. We ask for your cooperation.”

The organisers of the “STOP! Pirated versions” campaign have also produced a brief four-panel manga, detailing in rather dramatic fashion the effects of piracy on all levels of the manga industry:

Translation, courtesy of SoraNews:

“Panel 1: Manga artists

Sales have decreased due to the proliferation of pirated copies. Manga artists can’t survive. ‘I can’t eat!’

Panel 2: Editors

New talent can’t be cultivated in the manga industry full of hopes and dreams. ‘I can’t find any newbies!’

Panel 3: Bookstore staff

Due to declining sales and revenue, the status of bookstores is in trouble. ‘Manga’s really not selling anymore, huh.’

Panel 4: Readers

If the cycle of manga creation is broken, then ultimately the readers are the ones affected. ‘There’s no interesting manga!!!’

Let’s protect the cycle of creation. STOP! Pirated versions”

The half-century-old weekly anthology has teamed up with other publishers such as Kodansha and Kadokawa to inform manga fans about the scourge of online piracy, which it blames for the loss of $500 million worth of sales in Japan and $12 billion worth of sales in the United States. A single illegal distribution site, Manga Mura, is accused of costing the industry ¥320 billion.

Figures for the potential losses from piracy in other parts of the world are not given, which may give some indication of the industry’s attitude to minuscule markets such as Europe and continental Asia.

Tags

Manga, , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

24 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    The real “enemy” of manga is free entertainment.

    People used to go to the opera too, or watch puppet shows, but obviously the culture and entertainment industry changed.

    Welcome to the 21st century where there is a mind-boggling amount of free entertainment to compete with.

  • Anonymous says:

    How about making the stuff cheaply available for online reading? Like what OpenManga tried years ago and which all the publishers denied cooperation. I say fuck them. They couldn’t be bothered to modernize ten years ago, they may as well suffer the consequences now. Manga will be fine. Publishers (and those fucking editors that constantly ruin novel Manga) won’t necessarily be.

    • Anonymous says:

      Different copyright laws and distributors for each country, all supported by an extreme archaic films industry bureaucracy that hasn’t changed since the 60s.

      What we need, are international copyright laws that allow content to be distributed and bought globally. Even Netflix and others suffer a lot from all this bullshit despite their deep pockets, shit’s only worse for manga.

  • Anonymous says:

    Thing is if there was a official website that kept up to date and was translated with a reasonable subscription service i’d be willing to pay but as far as I know there isn’t so i’ll keep on reading muh manga the way i have for years.

    • Anonymous says:

      Viz has that for some Shonen Jump titles. Not for all the series in that magazine since they can only hire so many translators, and some series probably aren’t worth that extra effort since they likely either won’t appeal to an American audience or possibly won’t even last that long in Japan’s Jump.

      It’s a lot harder to have something like that where it’s just one company holding the license to a whole bunch of series being published in various magazines, just because of all the licenses to deal with and even how different companies in the US have licenses to different series. Manga’s still a niche subject, so it’s not likely it’d work out like Netflix’s success with TV shows and movies.

      • Anonymous says:

        And the worst thing is that they do their utmost to prevent foreigners from buying legally the manga, since they hold the rights only for the United States.

        Meanwhile, their own manga gets read on a pirate website by people from Malasya, South Africa, Argentina and Norway.

  • Anonymous says:

    Yeah, pirate manga is killing the market, is that not the drakonian ways to work, or other entertaiments, of course.

    I read a lot of pirate manga, and I can read in that way a lot of manga that NEVER will be in paper to buy, so… in fact I have bought a lot of manga after read it for free in internet so…

  • Anonymous says:

    Manga labels have caused more harm to Japan’s comic industry than any amount of piracy ever could. By keeping the industry chained to dated and archaic standards that don’t work with the modern, digital age. They also apply pressure against artists seeking to pursue digital methods of distribution.

    • Anonymous says:

      Digital age my ass! Fuck steam for ruining game industry. Fuck netflix for trying to do the same with anime. Fuck off western faggots, stop pestering Japan with your opinions and ideas. They are not needed.

  • Anonymous says:

    Are they STILL thinking “pirated things” = “lost sales”? Because I got news for them: even if something was not piratable, that STILL wouldn’t turn it into a guaranteed sale, the end user would just look at something else that’s free. Is that really so hard to grasp?

    • Anonymous says:

      In the end all they are doing is bullshitting themselves. Piracy is everywhere, you cannot stop it now, you cannot stop it in the past, hell it may certainly be impossible to fight back against in the future anyways.
      All means of accusations about losing sales is not because of piracy, but merely lack of interest, or in the event of economic scale: simply not having enough to afford for it.

  • Anonymous says:

    How do you explain to Japan that most people find One Piece unreadable if they don’t skip like 200++ chapters in the manga and 50+ episodes of the anime, much less that everybody else doesn’t treat it like a cult?

    Or that the west will never buy their 4 episodes for 65++++ dollars blu-ray crap with anime?

    Overpricing everything and acting like it’s as needed as a utility like electricity is just retarded..

  • Anonymous says:

    I would stop pirating if we got actual manga and anime publishers in my shithole of a country, but that ain’t never happening. one single video game costs quarter my monthly paycheck.

  • Anonymous says:

    release jump worldwide then, I dont pay 7€/$ for a manga that is 2 years behind the jump release
    release episodes worldwide, i wont pay for a dvd 2 years later or wait for a fucking dub

      • Chen-04 says:

        There’s no such thing as a lost sale in this case. A lost sale involves an interested buyer with the necessary funds that didn’t buy from you, but from someone else. Someone else got the sale, thus you lost a sale. To someone else. That’s how this works. With piracy however, there isn’t someone else making the sale and there isn’t necessarily an interested buyer. Let’s not even talk about the necessary funds. Just because you take something if it’s free, doesn’t mean you would’ve taken it if it wasn’t. Like if someone offers you a free drink.

        • Anonymous says:

          And then there’s people who can’t even buy even if they wanted, either because the manga’s not on sale on their country, outright forbidden due to stupid reasons or because English publishers won’t sell their material for other countries besides the ones they work with.