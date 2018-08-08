Resident Evil 2 Remake Being Censored In Japan

The highly praised Resident Evil 2 remake will sadly be following in the footsteps of Resident Evil 7 in regards to its Japanese release, as the remake will be available in a censored “standard” release and an uncensored “Z Version”.

Internet sleuths discovered via the Japanese Microsoft store that there will be 2 releases for the Resident Evil 2 remake: a Cero-D standard version and the “Z Version”, which will leave the game’s significant goriness intact – though considering Resident Evil 7’s true “gory version” was still censored, expectations will likely not be held high for the Resident Evil 2 remake:

January 25th has been marked as the launch date for the Resident Evil 2 remake.