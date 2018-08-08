Pooh Movie Blocked In China “Due To Internet Memes”

China has blocked a Winnie the Pooh movie, with it apparently being denied screening rights due to past internet memes deemed offensive towards China’s president – despite them having nothing to do with the movie’s production itself.

The Disney film, Christopher Robin, was the movie in question; and while no reason was provided as to why the film was denied, many are assuming there to be a connection with China’s previous censorship of the character, which was instigated by an image comparing Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Barack Obama to Winnie the Pooh and Tigger:

Initially introduced to the internet in 2013, the “insult” prompted the Chinese government to block all images and discussion of the bear across social media; several other images were uploaded in retaliation, such as one featuring Xi and Shinzo Abe:

One Pooh-specific picture from 2015 was apparently labeled “China’s most censored photo” for being so obsessively removed online – it is believed that this heavy censorship of the harmless bear is due to the comparisons with Xi being taken as an effort to “undermine the dignity of the presidential office and Xi himself”.