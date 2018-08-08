Underdog series Hataraku Saibou has acquired a cosplay for its adorable and not at all skimpy Platelet, sure to be a good change of pace from all the cosplayers attempting to reel in perverts by wearing overly exposing outfits.
17 Comments
-
Would it have killed him to smile? I guess he wouldn’t be able to hide that he was a guy if he showed a little expression.
-
She looks nice, but pls.. this is a porn site…
boobs on
open vagena
-
Please more like this
-
Platelets smile more often than this person in it’s entire life.
-
Looks like a dude. And I’m not just saying that: that is male facial bone structure. Either that or Chinese/Japanese genetic diversity has become so insular (and incest laden) that we’re starting to see people resemble the ancient Ptolemaic dynasty in terms of genetic mutations.
-
He is a dude, he is not hiding it, his profile states it
-
Wouldn’t doubt it
-
More like Cute Platelet’s mother with some mental issues. Too old.
-
There’s already ‘Cells at work BLACK’, where the body is a wreck and suffer from smoking, cholesterol, erectile dysfonction, gonorrhea…
-
We need one of these shows inside of an autistic kids brain.
Nothing works right, and the city resembles Detroit
-
lol +1 this
-
Cute enough, would gladly lick her ass.
-
his*
-
Let us know how his ass tastes 🙂
-
@00:14 Thank god it doesn’t mean a shit about what you just wrote in here
Leave a Comment