A Certain Magical Index Season 3 Premieres October 5th

The third season of A Certain Magical Index has been given an official air date, with the first episode set to broadcast on the 5th of October.

The official website for season three of A Certain Magical Index has confirmed that the anime is set to premiere on the night of the 5th of October. In addition to the air date, the site has also revealed some of the key staff who will be working on the project:

Art Director: Tomonori Kuroda

Color design Tomomi Andou, Mai Nakamura

Director of Photography: Shingo Fukuyo

Editing: Shigeru Nishiyama

Sound Director: Takayuki Yamaguchi

Music: Maiko Iuchi

With the exception of Yamaguchi, all of the aforementioned staff have previous experience working on A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun.

The opening theme song is to be performed by Maon Kurosaki, who provided vocals for the ending themes from the second season. The ending theme for season three is to be sung by Yuka Iguchi, who is also the seiyuu for Index herself.

A brief trailer for the third season can be seen below: