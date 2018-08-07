“Vulgar” Youkai Watch’s Kettle P***s Triggers BPO Complaints

Another scene in a recently broadcast anime has been deemed too offensive for young eyes, as internet denizens were seen complaining to Japan’s BPO (Broadcast Ethics and Program Improvement Organization) about a troubling scene in Youkai Watch: Shadowside.

The BPO published another report detailing some of the complaints they’ve received about specific broadcasts and ethical issues surrounding them, with Youkai Watch: Shadowside presenting an issue of “morality and vulgarity towards children” due to a character with a kettle spout on his groin appearing.

According to one individual’s complaints, “in the anime, a kettle-like character appeared, he he had a spout on the lower half of his body and shook his waist. It was quite the vulgar expression.”

The whining may be likely referring to the show’s 4th episode which aired on April 27th, as that is when the character “Zundoumaru” first appeared, an overly muscular male who wears a pro-wrestler mask:

Zundoumaru made another appearance on the show’s 10th episode on June 8th, this time he was attacked by an enemy with a scythe, only for him to retaliate by squirting water out of his spout:

Many have been wondering why the complaint was even raised considering the character apparently rarely ever appears…