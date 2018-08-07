Rough girl Mukai Takumi of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls has been bombarded with birthday wishes from fans across social media, bound to have many impressed as to how aimasu-otaku can remember the birthdays of the 100+ idols present in the franchise…
Rough girl Mukai Takumi of IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls has been bombarded with birthday wishes from fans across social media, bound to have many impressed as to how aimasu-otaku can remember the birthdays of the 100+ idols present in the franchise…
Leave a Comment