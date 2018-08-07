Divine Arms Packed Full Of Fully Animated Sex Scenes

Upcoming Newgrounds eroge Divine Arms has been starting to take form as the lusty title has included a number of tasteful sex animations, additionally being made by English-speakers and demonstrating that quality eroge don’t come solely from Japan.

The top-down action title is currently still in alpha and requires quite a bit of work before it is completed, though anticipation for the game has been colossal if not entirely due to its sex animations – one user has already put all the currently available sex scenes into one handy video:

The latest version of the enticing game can be played via Newgrounds now.