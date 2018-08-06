Virtual YouTuber Presents Gree Financial Reports

Gree, a Japanese internet media company best known for mobile games, has become the first company to use a virtual YouTuber to introduce a financial summary briefing, possibly the least appropriate use yet of the popular trend…

The virtual YouTuber in question was Manami Isora (likely unknown to many for not being Kizuna Ai) and was present at the briefing to announce that the “live entertainment industry” will be a new form of business that Gree will be participating in.

Manami Isora further detailed Gree’s absolutely fascinating fundamentals – they accumulated ¥77.9 billion in sales for the fiscal year of 2018, with ¥9.4 billion of operating income, and the company’s focus for fiscal year 2019 is to strengthen and increase investment in their 3 main businesses: games, advertising media and now live entertainment (which also includes business surrounding virtual YouTubers).

Gree CEO Yoshikazu Tanaka talked briefly on the subject of virtual YouTubers:

“We believe that using VTubers in order to introduce products or companies will become a big business in the future. Currently, various areas in Japan have mascot characters, and you can imagine how they could be turned into VTubers who can introduce various local specialties. Press releases for corporations are better done in person, but if it were directed towards users, such as when announcing a new game, having a VTuber explain it fits better, doesn’t it? We thought this financial summary briefing was one of these opportunities, and put it into practice.”

Gree’s entire presentation is available online.