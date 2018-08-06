Fans of moe specialists Kyoani have voted for their favourite anime from the esteemed studio.
The ranking:
2. Lucky☆Star
4. Hyouka
5. K-On!
6. The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi
8. Free!
10. Clannad
>Kyoukai no Trash on 3rd place
>Kobayashi on 18th
Haha, no.
Fullmetal Panic???
Probably not on the list because it started life as a Gonzo series(First season) before moving to Kyo Ani(Fumoffu & 2nd Raid) and then to Xebec(Invisble Victory).
Koe no Katachi #7 and Clannad #10 ? This is absolute trash list.
How the hell Clannad at the end and trash like free, kanata and mediocre hibike in the top? faith in humanity lost after this…
Clannad 10th? After Story is one of the best adaptations of the last decade and still has relevance to this day. Almost everything else on that list will be forgotten with time.
They should really just give Haruhi that final season they’ve been holding out on for over a decade. The franchise has cult status now but its not as popular as it once was. Send it out on a high with that wrap up season.
Hell companies like Good Smile would likely produce a billion different figures based on the cast & new cast introduced including Nendoroids. Everyone wins.
No Air? No Kanon? Clannad in the last spot? Who votes on these shit lists?
Endless eight ruined Haruhi.
They actually didn’t need to produce eight mostly identical episodes. That was just stupid. They could have just ended the loop in two-three episodes and used the remaining ones on other stories.
poor chuunibyou ._.
I think that one was a lesser selling Kyo Ani series. Kyoto Animation seem to be producing a lot of shows from Light novels that they publish. You can almost predict what they will do next with what LNs they’re publishing that are semi popular and havent had an anime yet.
this list makes me lose hope for humanity, at least japanese stop breeding some time ago ans it’s only matter of time for them…
