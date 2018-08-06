Love Live School Idol Festival Event Goers Get Carried Away

Love Live‘s absurdly popular School Idol Festival smartphone game recently held its “Thanksgiving” event, offering all sorts of festivities and naturally bringing out the more wild and rambunctious sides of the “Love Livers”.

The event has the game set up so that fans can play on stage with multiple people via step pads, which has led to some predictable videos of otaku naturally dancing along and swinging glow sticks:

Others were making their own videos however:

Though it seems one Love Liver took the initiative to dance on-stage:

Another in the crowd had gotten so active that he had to be escorted away: