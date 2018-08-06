Dead or Alive 6 Teases Fully-Clothed Hitomi & Leifang

An official tweet for Dead or Alive 6 has hinted that Hitomi and Leifang may be revealed at the upcoming Gamescom 2018, with fans expecting full-body outfits with no sexiness whatsoever due to the developer’s past statements – which the silhouettes provided clearly imply.

The tweet, showing off silhouettes of what are assumed to be Hitomi and Leifang:

As per the expectations of melancholic DoA enthusiasts, Hitomi’s silhouette is predictably baggy and it can be barely made out that Leifang is wearing an all-encompassing shirt and pants; the developers clearly sticking to their socjus agenda of preserving the purity of fictional video game girls.

Hitomi and Leifang will potentially be shown off at Gamescom 2018, which takes place from August 21st to August 25th – Dead or Alive 6 launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.